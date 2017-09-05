J-P: Irma remains a dangerous category 5 hurricane

As of 10 p.m. an update from the National Hurricane Center, Irma is a Category 5 with winds reaching 185 mph. Wind gusts within the storm are over 215 mph. Irma is already in the record books as one of the top five hurricanes in regards to max wind speeds.

The storm continues to track to the west at around 14 mph. We are expecting a slow turn to the north by late week. There are several possible scenarios with this storm. The most likely will mean a significant impact for South Florida. There is considerable uncertainty regarding how much of a turn to the north and when the turn to the north will occur based on forecast models. The majority of forecast models keep the storm out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Based on current data, the hurricane could make landfall in South Florida sometime Sunday. Stay with WBRC and the First Alert Weather Team for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.