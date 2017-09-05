UA game day changes

Road improvements on I-20/59 won't slow down Alabama football fans during the 2017 football season.

"We've got an additional 2 miles of 3 lanes on the interstate. So that's going to be good. I think our fans are going to notice that," according to Nick Frenz, the Associate Director of Event Management and Transportation for the University of Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Transportation finished the project a month ago.

That means fans will get to campus faster than last season.

Since they'll be able to spend more time tailgating, U-A officials want to make sure they'll enjoy a longer Gameday experience than last year.

"Parking, tailgating. We try to open everything as soon as we can in the morning to alleviate any anxiety a fan has that when they get here it has to be at a certain time," Frenz added.

And fans using ride sharing services like Uber, Lyft and other taxi services now have a place where they can be d ropped off and picked up at.

The Presidential Park next to Friedman Hall and across from the Business School Library is just a block away from Bryant Denny Stadium.

"We wanted to identify a location, a central location for these people to go to get picked up and d ropped off at," Frenz explained.

For more info, visit www.uagameday.com.

