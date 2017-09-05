Fake Facebook page for City of Tuscaloosa

There's a Facebook that claims to be the city of Tuscaloosa's.

It's funny and it's also fake.

The page uses the Tuscaloosa city seal.

But this Facebook page isn't real.

So WBRC asked Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox about it.

"As someone that enjoys social media and a few fake sites like the fake Bo Pelini and the fake Urban Meyer, you do get a kick out of that," Mayor Walt Maddox told WBRC.

Some of the posts it credits to the city aren't believable.

One post claimed the city was raising the legal limit to drink and drive from .08 to .8.

Another said a new parking zone for students was being created in east Mississippi.

"What we'll need to do is make sure that what's out there is easily distinguishable for the city," Maddox added.

The page doesn't appear to have been up for very long.

So far, only a few hundred people like or follow it.

"Well I think you have to take in stride. certainly our communications department will take a look at it and you'll ultimately have to look at the legal side of it," Mayor Maddox went on to say.



