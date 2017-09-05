Irma's impact could mean change of plans for travelers

People planning trips to Florida are trying to decide if they should keep those plans or cancel with Hurricane Irma looming off the coast.

"I'm going to be one of those people who I normally don't like, a last minute decision maker," said Becky Beall, who is planning a trip to the Florida panhandle.

While it's still unknown what effects the area will feel from Irma, Beall is very leary.



"I've lived long enough to say that I've seen hurricanes that they have projected the path, and then it's gone and made landfall somewhere totally different," said Beall.



Not only that, she worries if the area doesn't get the brunt of the storm, the hotel room she'll be using might be needed for evacuees.



Beall who is a travel journalist for http://thetravelvoicebybecky.com/ says people need to think now about what they're going to do.



"First thing I would tell you is if you booked your plans through a travel agent, give them a call and find out what they recommend," said Beall.



Over at Travel Designers Inc. in Birmingham, agents have already been checking with cruise lines and airlines about their specific policies.



"But stay ready. Don't give up. There is always hope," said Ruth Ann Steele, Travel Designers Inc. owner.



On that note, Steele says the best thing you can do right now is know your options.



"Be in touch with whoever the hotel or the tour company is you are working with," said Steele.



"People with reservations, you just need to be very careful. I know there are windows of opportunities to cancel your reservations. Just be very mindful of those things right now," said Beall.



