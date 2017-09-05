Cullman sheriff warns parents to monitor child's social media

A 23-year-old Vinemont woman faces multiple charges including human trafficking and facilitating the travel of a child for a sex act after investigators say she made contact with an Ohio juvenile on social media.

“Social media is as dangerous as a firearm for a predator,” Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry told WBRC Tuesday in reaction to the case.



Stefanie Nicole Weaver is in the Cullman County Detention Center with a $150,000 bond.



Sheriff Gentry said after being contacted about a runaway juvenile from Ohio, Gentry said his office located her and charged Weaver.



In a statement, the sheriff’s office said Weaver “had met a juvenile on Facebook and then traveled to Ohio to meet the victim. The suspect admitted to CCSO investigators that once she was in Ohio, she had knowledge of the minor’s age. Despite knowing the true age of the victim, the suspect had a sexual relationship with the minor in Ohio as well as after the suspect transported the victim to Cullman County.”

Sheriff Gentry said he often warns parents to be vigilant with their children’s activities on social media.

“You can be anybody on social media. A 40-year-old pedophile portraying themselves as a 13-year-old friend to your child,” Gentry said.

“It’s important for parents and grandparents to monitor all social media: Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, all need to be monitored.”



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.