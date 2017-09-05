Jefferson Co. District Judge announces his retirement

District Judge Eric Fancher, Sr. of Jefferson County confirms he will be retiring at the end of September.

Fancher says after nearly 50 years of work and 20 years on the bench it is time to give up the heavy workload of criminal cases in the Bessemer cutoff.

He says Judge Kay Ivey will select someone to fill the remaining five years of his term.

