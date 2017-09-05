Walker Co. budget cuts

Walker County is looking at a $1.5 million dollar payment on a massive debt early next year.

During a Monday meeting commissioners started cutting expenses.

"I think some of them are kind of harsh and hard but we have no choice because we have no new revenue," Jerry Bishop, Walker Co. Commission Chairman said.

Here are some of the cuts. Part Time employees will be laid off by the end of the month, freeze any new hires and overtime except in emergencies and limit travel costs which could save between $300,000 to $500,000 dollars.

Sheriff James Underwood said losing nine part time workers from the jail will be difficult to meet a federal court agreement.

Underwood says he wants to work with commissioners for any solution.

"No one wants be forced to file for bankruptcy. It's something we have to do to stay out of bankruptcy," Bishop said.

State Finance Director Clinton Carter met with county leaders last week.

Commission Chair Jerry Bishop said Carter told them they could avoid bankruptcy. Raising some county fees could be an option.

"They are not going to give us money but they brought in their expertise as far as accounting people to maybe help us get through some stuff," Bishop said.

Walker County Commissioners are hoping the cuts will help them out in the short run but they realize more cuts could be coming and that could mean jobs

and county services.



