Birmingham PD investigating shooting at car wash - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham PD investigating shooting at car wash

(Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC) (Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, a man was shot in the leg outside the Candy Cane Car Wash located at 1201 Tarrant Huffman Road.

The victim's injuries, according to police, are not life threatening.

No suspect is currently in custody. 

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly