DACA impact with schools

22-year-old Andrea Vazquez has been in Alabama since she was 10. She is now studying social work at UAB with two more years to graduate.

"Mostly afraid. I don't know what will happen. I don't know if we have the opportunity to be what we are right now," Vazquez said.

HICA's phones have been ringing since US Attorney Jeff Sessions announced the DACA program is coming to an end.

"We will fight this. We will fight this tooth and nail. These kids who have these benefits do not deserve to have them taken away," Isabel Rubio with HICA said.

Rubio said the DACA decision will have an impact on Alabama because there are some eight-thousand students here in the program.

"So I've heard the economic is in the $800,000 to a billion, $1.2 billion range. So that is going to have an huge economic impact on our state," Rubio said.

Jefferson County School Superintendent Craig Pouncey tells WBRC FOX6 News, "It doesn't matter what they do in Washington. If they darken our door, they will get service," Pouncey said.

Vazquez become emotional talking about her and her brother’s uncertain future.

Her brother has graduated from the University of Montevallo but he doesn’t know about his chances of getting a job.

"To have the American dream or a better future or at least to have a bachelors, to have the life almost every person my age would like to have or maybe you wanted to have at my age. They were not allowed to have. We don't have the right just because they don't want us to," Vazquez said.

While there might be some unknowns about DACA and its impact, legal challenges are expected across the country. Meanwhile a solidarity rally is planned at UAB Wednesday at the Hill Student Center.



