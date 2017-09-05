FIRST ALERT: Strong storms tracking into Alabama

We have two weather stories we are following. We're tracking a strong cold front moving into the state and the monster Hurricane Irma.

First of all, thunderstorms are developing ahead of the cold front. This storms will impact your afternoon commute. These are strong storms capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, and occasional gusty winds. These winds could exceed 30mph.

Temperatures this afternoon are reaching the mid 80s. Expect thunderstorms to continue through the evening. The storms continue to march to the south at about 25mph.

The thunderstorm potential is going to shift to the south Wednesday with rain chances the highest during the early morning and south of I-20. Expect some dramatically cooler and drier air with temperatures in the mid 70s. It will feel like Fall by Wednesday night with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Thursday and Friday both look sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. There is no rain expected over the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s.

Beyond that, all eyes are on Hurricane Irma. The hurricane is a Category 5 with winds reaching 185mph. The storm continues to track to the west at around 14mph. We are expecting a slow turn to the north by late week. There are several possible scenarios with this storm. The most likely will mean a significant impact for south Florida. There is considerable uncertainty regarding how much of a turn to the north and when the turn to the north will occur based on forecast models. While it is still possible the storm could move into the Gulf of Mexico, this is the least likely scenario. This will be a devastating and catastrophic hurricane for the Caribbean and parts of Florida. Based on current data, the hurricane could make landfall in south Florida sometime Sunday.

Stay with WBRC and the First Alert Weather Team for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.