Red Cross preparing for Irma, while still dealing with effects from Harvey

Red Cross volunteers are now facing the tall task of still responding to the massive devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey, while at the same time preparing for whatever Hurricane Irma might bring.

"There is a lot happening and it is overwhelming. But we are the Red Cross and this is what we do," said Alicia Anger of the Alabama region of the American Red Cross.

The two storms are coming just a few weeks apart. Volunteers in Alabama are now on standby to offer relief on a second front.

"When we do deploy we'll be in the Florida area, and they will be staging. And they will be preparing for people to evacuate," said Anger. "Based on past history, people do come to Birmingham when they are evacuating from Florida. So we're preparing to feed, as well as, shelter."

This level of response has been taxing on the Red Cross, it's resources, and it's volunteers. More workers are now needed and welcomed.

"Across the board we are exhausting a lot of our volunteers and we want to make sure that we do have enough here in Alabama, should something happen here, as well as, to help in Florida, Texas, and Louisiana," said Anger.

To volunteer you can visit http://www.redcross.org/local/alabama

