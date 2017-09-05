Court motions to dismiss federal indictment charges against man - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Court motions to dismiss federal indictment charges against man accused of kidnapping Avondale woman

The government has motioned to dismiss without prejudice the federal indictment charges filed in the Manuel Towns case.

Towns is accused of kidnapping a woman in Avondale and locking her in the trunk of her own car.

Please see the court documents below:

