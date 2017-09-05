Man's body recovered after drowning in Riverside - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man's body recovered after drowning in Riverside

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom images Source: Raycom images
RIVERSIDE, AL (WBRC) -

A man from the Oxford area drowned Friday afternoon in Riverside.

Police were called to the scene around 1 p.m. in the area of 11900 Highway 78 and found the body of 35-year-old Phillip Allen Thompson.

Riverside Fire and Rescue, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office and Alabama Marine Police all assisted in the recovery.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly