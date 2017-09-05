Man's body recovered after drowning in Riverside

A man from the Oxford area drowned Friday afternoon in Riverside.

Police were called to the scene around 1 p.m. in the area of 11900 Highway 78 and found the body of 35-year-old Phillip Allen Thompson.

Riverside Fire and Rescue, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office and Alabama Marine Police all assisted in the recovery.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.