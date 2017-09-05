Fall Entertainment District proposal going before Tuscaloosa City Council Tuesday

A proposal goes before the Tuscaloosa City Council Tuesday to allow open container alcohol, with restrictions, in Downtown Tuscaloosa every Friday and Saturday this fall.

The purpose of the idea is to encourage football fans to spend more time Downtown, instead of going directly to The University of Alabama campus for tailgating.



The proposal requests an entertainment district designation for Downtown each Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., from September 8 through November 25. The entertainment district designation allows customers to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating businesses and carry the beverages in a defined area.



The proposal is set to go before a Tuscaloosa City Council committee, as well as the full council, on Tuesday.

