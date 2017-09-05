Editorial: DirecTV

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, September 5, 2017:

Tuesday night at 10:59 p.m., WBRC FOX6 News’s extended agreement with DIRECTV will expire and they may drop this station from their lineup.

We have been working hard to stay on their system, but they’ve simply refused to a fair deal to continue carrying us. So, in a few short hours, local DIRECTV subscribers are in danger of a total blackout of their favorite local news, weather and FOX programming, including NFL and College Football games this weekend.

Unfortunately, DIRECTV has shown time and again it’s willing to leave their customers in the dark. Since 2015, DIRECTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times, impacting millions of viewers, and it looks like they want to add our viewers to the list.

Remember you have choices: We are free over the air, at WBRC.com, our free news and weather apps, Roku, Amazon Fire, and also available through other local providers.

Please go to www.ourlocalcommitment.com for continuing updates.

