West Alabama Red Cross looking for volunteers

The devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, and now the possibility of what Irma could bring, has left many people looking for ways to help. The West Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross encourages you to take this opportunity to become a trained volunteer.



West Alabama Chapter Executive Director Beakie Powell says a large scale disaster drives some people to want to respond to the front lines. Powell says it is not too late to become trained to respond to the affected areas.



“We'll be sending volunteers into Texas and Louisiana for months to come,” Powell said. “So we have a genuine need for people to call and talk to us about volunteering.”



Powell says the Red Cross has opportunities for someone with a lot of time, or someone with just a little time. She also says there is work for volunteers with a number of different skill sets and interests, and for those who want to travel to the site of a disaster, or do administrative work.



“There's so many different facets of volunteering with the Red Cross. Not only responding out to disasters, which we're experiencing right now, but it's on a day-to-day basis.”



Powell also says when local volunteers are deployed to a disaster in another area, there is still a need at home to respond to daily emergencies, particularly house fires.



The West Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross is located at 1622 Lurleen Wallace Blvd. in Northport. Contact the chapter by phone at (205) 758-3608.



