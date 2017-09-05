UAB gets ready to hit the road

It’s been more than 1,000 days since UAB last played a road game in football, so with that in mind, the Blazers are gearing up for new territory when it travels to Indiana to face Ball State.
“We’ve stayed at a hotel before, but we haven’t been able to simulate everything that might take place during a road game,” said Blazers head coach Bill Clark. “So, I’m interested in seeing how we react to this first game away from Legion field. I think we’ll be OK.”
UAB is coming off its first victory against Alabama A&M 38-7, while Ball State comes in at 0-1 following a loss at Illinois 24-21.
The Blazers game against the Cardinals is the first between the two schools.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Muncie, Indiana.
