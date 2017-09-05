FIRST ALERT: Storms during the day, overnight; tracking Major Hurricane Irma

FIRST ALERT STORMS TUESDAY: We are tracking a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms to central Alabama this afternoon and tonight. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out with gusty wind threats. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s. There’s a lingering rain chance on Wednesday morning for areas along and east of I-59 and then drier, cooler and breezy weather takes over the rest of the day.



It’s going to feel like fall the rest of this week! Dry and comfortable air takes over and temperatures at night will d rop into the 50s and highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s.



FIRST ALERT TROPICAL UPDATE: Major Hurricane Irma has winds of 180 mph, which is the strongest storm since Wilma in 2005. Irma is moving to the west at 14 mph and is forecast to bring life-threatening wind, storm surge, and rainfall hazards to portions of the northeastern Leeward Islands beginning later today and the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico beginning tomorrow. Hurricane watches have been issued for portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos. Irma could bring dangerous wind, storm surge, and rainfall to those areas on Thursday and Friday. Irma could directly affect the remainder of the Bahamas and Cuba as an extremely dangerous major hurricane later this week.

The chance of direct impacts from Irma later this week and this weekend is increasing in the Florida Keys and portions of the Florida Peninsula. However, it is too early to determine what direct impacts Irma might have on the continental United States. Everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place. Alabama might see some rain early next week from Irma, but it is still too early to know much more than that.



Irma is not alone! Tropical Storm Jose has formed a little over 1,000 miles to the east of Irma and will take a similar track and strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane by the end of the week.



