Walt Maddox to announce decision on gubernatorial run in 2018

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says that he will announce whether or not he will run for governor in January.
He posted on his website that he will make the announcement by mid-January after spending time talking to residents and considering what a run would mean for his family and current office.
"As I have traveled the state and spoken with many Alabamians, it is evident that Montgomery has failed," he said in the statement. "Behind these failures, our rural healthcare system is collapsing, our infrastructure is failing, and our education system is struggling to compete with surrounding states."
Maddox says that he's invested $50,000 of his own money into the exploratory process.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.