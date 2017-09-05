2 arrested in pizza delivery robbery at Hoover hotel

Two men are under arrest for stealing pizzas from a delivery man in Hoover.

Police say the victim was delivering two pizzas to a hotel room at the LaQuinta Inn on Riverchase Parkway when he was approached by two men in the hallway.

One of the men showed a handgun to the victim and demanded the pizzas. Both men got away with the pizzas and the victim returned to his store to report the incident.

Officers arrested Roderick Deshwan Little, 20, and Cedrick Jacquese Carter 18. Both men are charged with first-degree robbery.

They are being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.