New in books

Susan Swagler writes about books at her "Turn the Page" blog and in Birmingham Magazine. She introduces us to books from the past, present, and in-between. There's history here and of-the-moment fiction and books that take us somewhere else altogether. She introduced us to:
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.