Shrimp Scampi

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons Oil

8 Each Shrimp, jumbo, tail-off

1 TablespoonGarlic, minced

1 Tablespoon Oregano, fresh, chopped

¼ Cup White Wine

1 teaspoon Parsley, fresh, chopped

3 oz. wt Butter, unsalted, cubed

8 oz. wt. Angel Hair Pasta, cooked

½ teaspoon Salt and Black Pepper Mix

1 teaspoon Parmesan Cheese, shredded

1 Tablespoon Roma Tomatoes, diced ¼"

1 teaspoon Parsley, fresh, chopped

Directions:

Preheat sauté pan with oil for 30 seconds. Add shrimp and sauté until it turns pink.

Add garlic and oregano, continue to sauté for 1 minute, until garlic is lightly browned.

Deglaze pan with white wine and reduce by one-half.

Add chopped parsley and butter. Heat until butter is melted.

Heat angel hair pasta by dropping it in hot water for 15 to 20 seconds. Remove and drain thoroughly using a strainer or small colander.

Add drained pasta to sauté pan, season with salt and black pepper mix, tossing to coat the pasta, and to ensure all ingredients are well combined.

Using tongs, pull pasta from sauté pan and place in center of a pasta bowl. Arrange shrimp on top of pasta. Pour remaining contents of pan over shrimp and pasta.

Garnish with parmesan cheese, diced tomatoes and chopped parsley and lemon wedge if desired.

