Mickey: A chance of rain, then cooler air

We begin our Tuesday with more quiet weather and mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 60s.

Today we should see another day with highs in the mid-80s, but an approaching cold front should change that for the rest of the week.

That front will bring us a chance of rain and storms beginning around 3 p.m. for our far northern tier of counties and then move through the heart of our area around 6 or 7 p.m. By about 11 p.m. most of the rain of this initial band should be south of our area. We could see a few stronger storms embedded within the line.

Some forecast models show a few isolated showers remaining through Wednesday morning, but now it's looking more like an isolated sprinkle or two.

Much cooler, drier air should be felt as early as tomorrow afternoon. Look for decreasing clouds Wednesday with highs near 78 and N winds at 5-10.

Thursday through next Monday should be mostly clear with with highs in the 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s.

Hurricane Irma could be near the southern tip of Florida by early Sunday morning as a powerful Category 4. This system is expected to take a sharp turn north through the state of Florida. We will closely monitor Irma this week and let you know if there are any changes in the forecast track.

