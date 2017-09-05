UPDATE: Man identified after being shot in truck that was hit by a train

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man that was found shot inside his truck that had also been hit by a train.

Birmingham police found Howard Dewayne Bruce, 35, in the driver's seat of his truck near the railroad track on 15th Way Southwest. He had been shot in the chest area. The truck had been hit multiple times by gunfire and the tail of the truck had been struck by a Norfolk Southern Train.

Bruce was taken to UAB Hospital when he died.

Detectives say Bruce was traveling east bound on Jefferson Avenue and as he approached the railroad tracks several men who appeared to be waiting on him opened fire, discharging more than 60 rounds towards the truck. It is unclear at this time the connection between the victim and the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham Police at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

