Man dead after being shot in vehicle that was hit by a train

Birmingham police are investigating an early morning shooting that also involves a train.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating an early morning shooting that also involves a train.More >>
We begin our Tuesday with more quiet weather and mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 60s.More >>
We begin our Tuesday with more quiet weather and mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 60s.More >>
FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON HURRICANE IRMA: According to the 10 p.m. Advisory, Irma remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON HURRICANE IRMA: According to the 10 p.m. Advisory, Irma remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
When we first talked with representatives from the Alabama Red Cross last week, they had sent approximately 15 volunteers to the Texas and Louisiana areas. Now they have more than doubled the number of people on the ground.More >>
When we first talked with representatives from the Alabama Red Cross last week, they had sent approximately 15 volunteers to the Texas and Louisiana areas. Now they have more than doubled the number of people on the ground.More >>
A mother and her two daughters are dead after a murder-suicide in Jacksonville.More >>
A mother and her two daughters are dead after a murder-suicide in Jacksonville.More >>