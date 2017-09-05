Man dead after being shot in vehicle that was hit by a train

Birmingham police are investigating an early morning shooting that also involves a train.

A truck shot into while trying to back up and stopped on the train tracks at 15th Street SW and Pearson Avenue Southwest. The train then hit the truck and spun it around.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police counted more than 50 shell casings and collected more than 75 pieces of evidence at the scene.

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.

