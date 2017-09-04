FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Wes says showers and storms will return Tuesday, major Hurricane Irma approaches the Gulf of Mexico later this week

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON HURRICANE IRMA: According to the 10 p.m. Advisory, Irma remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. Hurricane warnings are now up for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. A track the west is expected to continue for several more days and the system could be near the Florida Keys this weekend. The area of greatest concern at this time for a landfall is south Florida but areas along the Gulf Coast and East Coast need to remain alert. We are still trying to get a handle on where and where Irma will make the turn north. We continue to see the track shifted further west; however, long range guidance suggests a turn north. We should get a much better handle on the landfall potential within the next 24-48 hours.



RAIN CHANCE RETURNS TOMORROW: The chance for scattered storms and showers will return to our area Tuesday. We will be in good shape for the start of the day; however, scattered showers may start popping up over northern areas by lunchtime. A cold front is headed our way and this will bring an increasing chance for a storms and rain Tuesday afternoon and evening. The chance for rain will end from northwest to southeast early Wednesday as a taste of fall-like air arrives! Highs will only reach the 70s on Wednesday, with lows in the low 50s in many areas Wednesday night. There could even be upper 40s across far northeast portions of the state! (Perhaps an early Fall this year?)



THE WEEKEND: I’m expecting sunny weather to close out the week and perfect weather for high school football and College Game Day. However, we will be monitoring Irma this weekend and based on a track east of our area, we could have a brief warm-up due to sinking air around Irma. So I bumped up temps early next week. It would also become quite breezy this weekend. Any change in track however, could bring significant changes to our forecast so stay tuned. We’re also tracking some developments over the southwest Gulf. Join Mickey for updates beginning at 4 AM on Good Day Alabama!

