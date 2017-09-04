Alabama "dreamers" concerned about news of potential end of DACA

Homewood’s Fernanda Herrera, a recent Samford University graduate, is in Washington D.C. preparing for a demonstration in support of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), which will include a four day “fast” she will take part in with 15 others.



“It’s difficult to hear your livelihood is going to be taken away from you,” Herrera said before boarding an airplane. “It’s difficult to think my degree may be worth nothing because I may not have a work permit to work in this country.”



That was her response to multiple reports that President Trump will end the Obama Administration’s DACA program over a six month period.



University of Montevallo freshman Roshell Rosalie, who also has DACA status, calls the news demoralizing.



“I view myself as part of this culture. I've grown up in the south. I've grown up in Hoover. In Birmingham. In Alabama. This is who I am,” Rosalie said.



An undocumented immigr ant, she was brought to the US at the age of three. She said she had worked hard in school

in order to get a scholarship. To face the chance she could lose that opportunity is “devastating,” she said.



“Nobody told me you're going to have these struggles in your life where, ‘oh you can go to college, no you can't go to college. You can get scholarships. No you can't get scholarships because you don't have the little number to put on the application,’” she said.



Both women described themselves as committed to urging people to learn more about DACA and why they say it is the right thing to do for young undocumented immigr ants brought to the country at a young age.



