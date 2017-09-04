Blazers fans happy to see football season on campus

UAB sophomore Jacob Walker experienced everything he expected for the return of UAB football.



“A lot of energy,” Walker, a Montgomery native, said.



“We wanted it back. We got it back and now we're ready to keep it,” the marching band member said on campus Monday.



Students enjoying a lazy Labor Day afternoon said they enjoyed the return of college football.

“It's pretty cool being that this is my first year and football came back to UAB,” freshman Victoria Murphy said.



Longtime Blazers supporters Rep. Jack Williams said Saturday was an “exciting” experience.



“I don't think we've peaked,” Williams said.



There are temptations to talk about what's next?

Win – loss records and perhaps a new stadium that has been discussed on BJCC property near Uptown, but Williams said he and other fans are focusing on the victory of returning the Blazers to the field of play.



“It was a great start. Great momentum going into the rest of the season and also great momentum for our community,” Williams said.

