UPDATE: Mother, 2 daughters dead after Jacksonville murder-suicide identified

A mother and her two daughters are dead after a murder-suicide in the 8000 block of Highway 204 in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Police Chief Tommy Thompson says 70-year-old Brenda Williamon shot both of her adult daughters and then shot herself.

The daughters are identified as 43-year-old Jennie Williamon and 44-year-old Alicia Williamon.

Police say this may have happened around midnight on Sunday.

Authorities received a call around 1 p.m. Monday for a welfare check from a family member.

