Alabama Red Cross sending more volunteers to help in Harvey relief

When we first talked with representatives from the Alabama Red Cross last week, they had sent approximately 15 volunteers to the Texas and Louisiana areas. Now, they have more than doubled the number of people on the ground.



"Our numbers have actually gone up. We've sent over 40 people right now, and we still have over 30 that are still waiting to be deployed," said Alicia Anger, of American Red Cross.



The pictures are heartbreaking. The devastation is surreal. The response is massive and ongoing.



"Texas officials are telling us that the damages from Harvey could reach as high as $180 billion. That's more than Hurricane Katrina and Sandy together," said Anger.



The Red Cross is still accepting monetary donations to help out in relief efforts, but if you're not able to do that, they encourage you to give your time.



"We are encouraging people to volunteer with us, because we still need volunteers on the ground. We'll get them in, get them trained, and get them sent out," said Anger.



To donate money, click this link.



To volunteer, click this link.

