Alabama veterans helping in Harvey relief efforts

A group of 75 veterans from Central Alabama are currently in the Houston area right now helping out with Harvey relief efforts.



"It's unreal. This is kind of a post apocalyptic reflection of what one thinks it could look like, verses what it actually is," said Al Castillo with Alabama Veteran.



Pictures show just how bad the devastation is more than a week after the storm came through. Water still reaches several feet in some areas.

"Unfortunately some of the areas we were in yesterday had zero flooding the day we arrived. But the morning (after) we woke, and they are completely chest high with floods."



That is because of controlled releases of nearby reservoirs to prevent even larger and more catastrophic damage than what has already happened.

Houston's Mayor has warned that process could continue for the next couple of weeks.



As for the veterans from Alabama, they are trying to do what they can. They evacuate those who want it and give out supplies to others.

"In three areas that we experienced, where flood waters were coming up to our vehicle windows and our boats were cresting the water's edge, a lot of people are not making their way out of here. And a lot of people are stuck wanting to make their way in but can't," said Castillo.



Alabama Veteran organizers say they need money, specifically to buy fuel for boats and equipment that aid in their relief efforts. You can make a donation here - http://www.alveteran.org.



