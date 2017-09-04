Alabama veterans helping in Harvey relief efforts

When we first talked with representatives from the Alabama Red Cross last week, they had sent approximately 15 volunteers to the Texas and Louisiana areas. Now they have more than doubled the number of people on the ground.More >>
When we first talked with representatives from the Alabama Red Cross last week, they had sent approximately 15 volunteers to the Texas and Louisiana areas. Now they have more than doubled the number of people on the ground.More >>
A mother and her two daughters are dead after a murder-suicide in Jacksonville.More >>
A mother and her two daughters are dead after a murder-suicide in Jacksonville.More >>
The University of Alabama and others are establishing a better way to treat and support rape and sexual assault victims.More >>
The University of Alabama and others are establishing a better way to treat and support rape and sexual assault victims.More >>
Homewood’s Fernanda Herrera, a recent Samford University graduate, is in Washington D.C. preparing for a demonstration in support of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), which will include a four day “fast” she will take part in with 15 others.More >>
Homewood’s Fernanda Herrera, a recent Samford University graduate, is in Washington D.C. preparing for a demonstration in support of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), which will include a four day “fast” she will take part in with 15 others.More >>
When Aidan Otero's counselor approached him about learning a trade, he jumped at the chance, finding a particular interest.More >>
When Aidan Otero's counselor approached him about learning a trade, he jumped at the chance, finding a particular interest.More >>