Sideline 2017: Games for Week 2

By Brian Pope, Executive Sports Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

It’s week 2 of the high school football regular season and it’s time to start region play. These are the games that are really going to matter when playoff time rolls around. We’ve got highlights and scores from all over central Alabama.

Games of the Week

Mountain Brook @ Hoover

The first one is at Hoover. The defending 7A champions Hoover Bucs will host the Mountain Brook Spartans. Hoover is 1-1 and the Spartans are 2-0. Can the Buc defense slow down Spartans star tailback Harold Joiner?

Shades Valley @ Ramsay

Our second Game of the week is at Lawson Field. The defending 6A champion Ramsay Rams will host the Shades Valley Mounties. Ramsay is coming off a loss last week to Pinson Valley, while Shades Valley is 2-0 on the young season.

Full Schedule

  • Dallas County at Calera
  • Tuscaloosa Co. at Thompson
  • Minor at Pinson Valley
  • Gadsden City at Hewitt-Trussville
  • Gardendale at Pell City
  • Briarwood at Moody
  • Clay-Chalkville at Jasper
  • White Plains at Oneonta
  • Vinemont at Locust Fork
  • Montevallo at American Christian
  • Northridge at Hillcrest
  • Spain Park at Vestavia
  • Sand Rock at Westbrook Christian
  • Douglas at Etowah
  • Huffman at Oak Mountain
  • Carver at Center Point
  • Cold Springs at Tarrant
  • Holt at Oak Grove
  • John Carroll at Hueytown
  • Homewood at Parker
  • Pleasant Grove at Fairfield
  • Springville at Mortimer Jordan

