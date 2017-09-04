Sideline 2017: Games for Week 2

It’s week 2 of the high school football regular season and it’s time to start region play. These are the games that are really going to matter when playoff time rolls around. We’ve got highlights and scores from all over central Alabama.

Games of the Week

Mountain Brook @ Hoover

The first one is at Hoover. The defending 7A champions Hoover Bucs will host the Mountain Brook Spartans. Hoover is 1-1 and the Spartans are 2-0. Can the Buc defense slow down Spartans star tailback Harold Joiner?

Shades Valley @ Ramsay

Our second Game of the week is at Lawson Field. The defending 6A champion Ramsay Rams will host the Shades Valley Mounties. Ramsay is coming off a loss last week to Pinson Valley, while Shades Valley is 2-0 on the young season.

Full Schedule

Dallas County at Calera

Tuscaloosa Co. at Thompson

Minor at Pinson Valley

Gadsden City at Hewitt-Trussville

Gardendale at Pell City

Briarwood at Moody

Clay-Chalkville at Jasper

White Plains at Oneonta

Vinemont at Locust Fork

Montevallo at American Christian

Northridge at Hillcrest

Spain Park at Vestavia

Sand Rock at Westbrook Christian

Douglas at Etowah

Huffman at Oak Mountain

Carver at Center Point

Cold Springs at Tarrant

Holt at Oak Grove

John Carroll at Hueytown

Homewood at Parker

Pleasant Grove at Fairfield

Springville at Mortimer Jordan

