Sideline 2017: Games for Week 2

It’s week 2 of the high school football regular season and it’s time to start region play. These are the games that are really going to matter when playoff time rolls around. We’ve got highlights and scores from all over central Alabama.
The first one is at Hoover. The defending 7A champions Hoover Bucs will host the Mountain Brook Spartans. Hoover is 1-1 and the Spartans are 2-0. Can the Buc defense slow down Spartans star tailback Harold Joiner?
Our second Game of the week is at Lawson Field. The defending 6A champion Ramsay Rams will host the Shades Valley Mounties. Ramsay is coming off a loss last week to Pinson Valley, while Shades Valley is 2-0 on the young season.
