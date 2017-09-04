New services for rape and sexual assault victims coming to Tuscaloosa

The University of Alabama and others are establishing a better way to treat and support rape and sexual assault victims.

"We've been studying for more than a year best practices in the areas to see the very best model for this Sexual Assault Forensic Examination program," Kelle Reinhart told WBRC.

Reinhart, currently the Vice Chancellor for University System Relations, is a volunteer spokesperson on this partnership to help those victims.



"DCH, the University of Alabama, the District Attorney's office, our local community leadership at all levels to staff the right kind of facility that will enable us to fill this important niche," Reinhart explained.

This announcement comes nearly a month after the family of Megan Rondini, a former University of Alabama student who committed suicide after claiming she'd been raped years earlier, sued the school for not offering more counseling to her through its Women's Resources Center.

The university is defending itself in court.

Reinhart says the SAFE program will start once nurses in the program are fully trained and a location can be found to house it.



