Neighbors react to five-year-old boy being shot

A five-year-old boy continues to recover after being shot in the arm Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Police continue their search for the person responsible.

"Honestly, it's just ridiculous and it's happening so often,” says Kenya Cunningham.

She lives just down the street from the home where the child was injured.

“I think the people need to take an action against this and find the people who are actually doing it because it's out of control."

Birmingham Police hope someone will come forward with information.

In a statement, Chief A.C. Roper calling the actions of the shooter "reckless", adding "we need the neighbors, family members, activists, those with a vested interest to be just as disgusted as we are."

Neighbors say the family that lives here was actually moving out Saturday when the shooting happened.



Police say the family were not the intended targets of the bullets.



They say two cars just happened to be driving through the area when they started firing and that is when the little boy was innocently hit.

The little boy was playing in the front yard at the time.

His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

“We can't be scared, but we have to be aware," says Cunningham.

She has a one-year-old niece who visits often and plays on the front porch.



She says that will continue, but she also has a plea to those committing the crimes.



“Just stop shooting. If you have a beef, you can fight about it like back in the old days. But just be a man about it. You don’t have to shoot nobody.”

