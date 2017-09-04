On Your Side Investigation: Stop spoofing calls

“Spoofed” calls - those calls from telemarketers or scammers that make your caller ID think they’re from a local number, but could be from around the country or overseas - are a growing problem, and many of you are fed up with them.

Here’s what some of our WBRC FOX6 News viewers told us:

"I've had five today. From offering me cash to just to filling out a survey. Ugh, I'm sick and tired of this," said Debbie.

Rand even says her mom was in the hospital and got a call from scammers who knew she was in the hospital and wanted to know when she would get home. The worst part? Just putting yourself on the Do Not Call Registry isn't enough protection anymore for scammers who don't pay any attention to the law or operate from out of the country.

The FCC right now is proposing a $120 million fine for one robocaller out of Miami who made 97 million robocalls in the last three months of 2016, some from call centers based in Mexico.

So how do you protect yourself?

You can start by screening your calls, just don't answer any call from someone who isn't already in your contact list. If you're not on the Do Not Call Registry, put your numbers on there now, and make sure anytime you add a new phone or change numbers to update your information. There are also several apps you can download that promise to not only tell you the true number of who's calling, but also warn you if the number is connected to a suspected scammer.

Hiya, truecaller, and AT&T Call Protect all offer this kind of service.

The FCC is also proposing new rules that would allow phone carriers to block calls with spoofed caller ID's associated with scammers. Right now, FCC rules force phone companies to complete all calls even if they suspect they're scams.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.