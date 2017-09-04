FIRST ALERT: Irma now a Category 4 Hurricane

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON HURRICANE IRMA: Forecast data continues to show a westerly trend in the track of Hurricane Irma. This powerful system is a Category 4. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows a major hurricane between the Bahamas and Cuba by Saturday. There is a chance this hurricane could end up in the Gulf of Mexico; however, I’m seeing data that suggests a turn north towards the southeast Florida peninsula next weekend. I still can’t say for certain and until that northerly turn happens, so all areas along the Gulf Coast need to remain weather alert and weather ready.



RAIN CHANCE RETURNS TUESDAY: The chance for scattered storms and showers will return to our area tomorrow afternoon. We should be in fine shape for the start of the day, but keep an eye to the sky after lunchtime. A cold front is headed our way and this will bring an increasing chance for a passing storm or shower tomorrow night. The chance for rain will end from northwest to southeast early Wednesday as a taste of fall-like air arrives! Highs will only reach the 70s on Wednesday with lows in the low 50s in many areas Wednesday night. There could even be upper 40s across far northeast portions of the state! (Perhaps an early Fall this year?)



THE WEEKEND: I’m expecting sunny weather to close out the week and perfect weather for high school football and College Game Day. However, we will be monitoring Irma this weekend, and based on a track east of our area, we could have a brief warm-up due to sinking air around Irma. So I bumped up temps early next week. It would also become quite breezy this weekend. Any change in track could bring significant changes to our forecast, so stay tuned. We’re also tracking some developments over the southwest Gulf. I will have lots of information to share with you beginning on The Four.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.