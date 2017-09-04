Son of Alabama football assistant coach Mike Locksley shot, killed

The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.

The victim is identified as 25-year-old Meiko Anthony Locksley.

During Nick Saban’s press conference on Monday, he announced that Locksley’s son had been killed.

“On another note, Mike Locksley, our receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator, his son was killed. I just want everyone to understand that our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike and his family. We will do everything we can to support him during this time,” Saban said.

Saban didn’t give additional details.

Police say officers arrived to find Locksley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he died.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.