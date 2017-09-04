Starbucks posts livestream of Pumpkin Spice Latte 'hatching' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Starbucks posts livestream of Pumpkin Spice Latte 'hatching'

Starbucks posted a livestream on their Facebook page September 1 of a Pumpkin Spice Latte set to "hatch" out of a pumpkin.

Check out the post below:

The drink is scheduled to be available at all Starbucks locations September 5.

