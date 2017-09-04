Gadsden adopts flood-stricken Texas city for hurricane relief

The City of Gadsden will take a different approach in raising donations for hurricane victims in Texas: Gadsden has adopted a city.



Members of the Etowah County VOAD (Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster) met Friday and came up with the idea of adopting the flooded city of Rosenberg because of its similarities to Gadsden.



"It's comparable in size to Gadsden, has a river running through it just like Gadsden does," says Josh Tanner, Operations and Planning Specialist for the Gadsden Etowah EMA. "So we really felt like our people would identify with it."



Rosenberg is located some 30 minutes southwest of Houston. At one point, the Brazos River crested at 53 feet, flooding the area and forcing mandatory evacuations in some areas. Drone video released by the Rosenberg Police Department shows the floodwaters.



Tanner says his VOAD members were in touch with their counterparts in Rosenberg. The Humane Society of Etowah County contacted animal shelters in that area.



He says the basic needs fall into three categories: pet food and pet supplies, school supplies and cleaning supplies. A complete list is available on the "Relief for Rosenberg" Facebook page.



The first, most immediate focus is for "mud-out" kits, made up of cleaning fluids and supplies like mops and brooms.



"The biggest issue that they're probably going to be facing in the community is the mold issue," Tanner said. "After the water recedes, there's going to be a major issue with the mold and the fungus, and all the things that go on with water like that."



Relief for Rosenberg coordinators have been negotiating for the use of a central location for a distribution center. They plan to kick off their campaign on Wednesday, September 6 at noon in the parking lot of the now closed JCPenney building at the Gadsden Mall.

The following is a list of wanted supplies sent out for Gadsden's "Relief for Rosenberg" hurricane relief campaign:

5-gallon bucket with resealable lid - Buckets from fast food restaurants or bakeries can be used if washed and cleaned; Do not use buckets that have stored chemicals such as paint or pool cleaner

Liquid laundry detergent - One 50-oz. or two 25-oz. bottle(s)

Liquid household cleaner -12 or 16 oz quid cleaner that can be mixed with water; No spray cleaners

Dish soap - 16 or 28 oz. bottle

1 can air freshener - Aerosol or pump

1 insect repellant spray - 6 or 14 oz. aerosol or spray pump with protective cover

1 scrub brush - Plastic or wooden handle

18 cleaning wipes - Handi Wipes or reusable wipes; No terry cleaning towels

7 sponges - No cellulose sponges due to mold issues

5 scouring pads - No stainless steel, Brillo pads, or SOS pads (nothing with soap built in)

50 clothespins

Clothesline - One 100-ft. or two 50-ft. lines; Cotton or plastic

24-roll heavy-duty trash bags to 45-gallon sizes

5 dust masks

2 pairs kitchen dishwashing gloves - Should be durable enough for multiple uses

1 pair work gloves - Cotton with leather palm or all leather

Assembly Directions

Place all liquid items in the bucket first. Place remaining items in the bucket, fitting them around and between the liquid items. Sponges, scouring pads, clothespins and trash bags can be separated in order to fit all of the items in the bucket. Ensure the lid is closed securely.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.