Storm cleanup continues after tornadoes in Reform

Cleanup is underway across several West Alabama counties following tornadoes on Thursday. In Reform Monday morning, neighbors were helping each other clear lots where homes once stood. Over the weekend, volunteers brought meals and water and began providing disaster assistance.



Although some residents suffered total or significant property losses, many of them are quick to count their blessings, saying that material possessions can be replaced, but lives cannot.



“I just want everybody to stay together, pray for one another and we can overcome all of this,” Reform resident Williams Jones said. “It’s not a total tragedy, because there’s no life lost, when it could have been everybody. It’s just a wake up call.”



The National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado touched down in Reform. Four people suffered only minor injuries when their home was lifted off its foundation.

