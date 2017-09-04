Mickey: Labor Day looks fantastic; Hurricane Irma could have a major impact on the US next week

It's a nice quiet start to our Labor Day 2017 with mostly clear skies and cool temps. So far September is making quite a fall of itself with cooler, drier air.

Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies today...highs in the upper 80s...with SW winds developing around 5 mph.

Tonight should continue to be mostly clear, lows near 69 and light winds.

A cold front pushes a decent chance of rain and thunderstorms our way by Tuesday afternoon. While we could see a few strong thunderstorms, most storms are expected to stay below severe limits. Expect highs tomorrow in the upper 80s...SW winds around 5 mph.

Wednesday should continue to see a chance of rain and storms through midday. The front should push most of the rain south of us by Wednesday afternoon...expect highs to be cooler with the frontal passage, topping out in the upper 70s.

For the rest of the week and into the weekend we should see mostly clear skies, drier and cooler air.

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON IRMA: According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Irma remains a powerful category three system, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. The hurricane is about 700 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving west-southwest at 14 mph. The forecast track continues to be adjusted west a bit as the hurricane is tracking around a high-pressure ridge over the Atlantic. Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane, eventually strengthening to category four, with winds of 130 to 140 mph. The hurricane is expected to be near the Bahamas by Friday and could approach Florida next weekend. Eventually, Irma should turn northwest but the question is how far west will Irma be before that happens? Areas along the Gulf Coast and especially East Coast need to keep a close watch on this hurricane.

