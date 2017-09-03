Wes: A cold front will bring a chance of rain Tuesday: Major Hurricane Irma moving west

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON IRMA: According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Irma remains a powerful category three system, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. The hurricane is about 700 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving west-southwest at 14 mph. The forecast track continues to be adjusted west a bit as the hurricane is tracking around a high-pressure ridge over the Atlantic. Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane, eventually strengthening to category four, with winds of 130 to 140 mph. The hurricane is expected to be near the Bahamas by Friday and could approach Florida next weekend. Eventually, Irma should turn northwest but the question is how far west will Irma be before that happens? Areas along the Gulf Coast and especially East Coast need to keep a close watch on this hurricane.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEK: Our weather will remain very pleasant through Labor Day, with more sunshine and highs in the 80s. A cold front will approach the area on Tuesday and this will bring an increase in the chance of scattered showers and storms. The chance of showers and storms will continue Tuesday night and into the first part of the day on Wednesday. You will notice a big d rop in temperature as drier air arrives late Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s on Wednesday, with lows in the 50s Wednesday night…talk about a fall preview! The latest week forecast will highly depend on Irma’s track, although we should enjoy mostly sunny weather through at-least Friday. I will have the latest after the football game tonight. Also be on the lookout for updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

