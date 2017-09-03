Bessemer PD: 2 shot on Alabama Ave. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bessemer PD: 2 shot on Alabama Ave.

Source: Josh Walker/WBRC Source: Josh Walker/WBRC
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Two people were shot Sunday night on Alabama Avenue, according to Bessemer police.

Sgt. Burton said the two victims are being treated in a hospital but authorities don't know the extent of the injuries.

Investigators have a suspect in custody.

