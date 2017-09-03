ADOC: Escaped inmate recaptured at Decatur hotel - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

ADOC: Escaped inmate recaptured at Decatur hotel

DECATUR, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities recaptured an inmate who escaped the Decatur Work Release Center Sunday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Brian Oneal Williams, 28, failed to return form his assigned employer. He was taken into custody at 3:45 Sunday afternoon after a tip led authorities to a hotel in Decatur.

He is serving a five-year sentence for theft of property.

