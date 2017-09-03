Birmingham PD: Person shot on 1st Ave. North

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 5000 block of 1st Avenue North Sunday.More >>
Hurricane Irma is now a Category 3 system, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.More >>
Two people are in custody after a man was fatally shot and another man was beaten in a trailer park early Sunday morning.More >>
Our Sunday looking a lot like Saturday with only a few clouds and temperatures a degree or two warmer but pleasant conditions continue.More >>
The remainder of the weekend and the beginning of next week sets up to be fairly pleasant across Central Alabama as a ridge of high pressure will move over the area today and tomorrow bringing mostly clear skies and rain free conditions.More >>
