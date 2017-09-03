Birmingham PD: Person shot on 1st Ave. North - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham PD: Person shot on 1st Ave. North

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 5000 block of 1st Avenue North Sunday.

Birmingham police are investigating.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton said the victim is now at UAB Hospital but originally at Cooper Green's emergency room.

