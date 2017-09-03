Wes: Irma is now a Category 3 hurricane; rain chances return Tuesday

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON IRMA: Hurricane Irma is now a Category 3 system, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. The hurricane is about 885 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving west-southwest at 14 mph. The forecast track has shifted west a bit as the hurricane is tracking around a high-pressure ridge over the Atlantic. Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane, eventually strengthening to category four level. The hurricane is expected to be near the Bahamas by Friday. There are lots of uncertainties beyond that point. Data suggests a northwest turn with time, however, it’s difficult to pinpoint higher threat zones until this happens. Right now the greatest threat concerns are along the entire east coast. However, areas along the Gulf Coast need to stay weather alert just in case Irma continues a more westerly track.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEK: Our weather will remain very pleasant for the remainder of the holiday weekend, with more sunshine and highs in the 80s for Labor Day. A cold front will approach the area on Tuesday and this will bring an increase in the chance of scattered showers and storms. The chance of showers and storms will linger Tuesday night and into the first part of the day on Wednesday. You will notice a big d rop in temperature as drier air arrives late Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s Wednesday night - Talk about a fall preview! Sunshine will return for the end of the week and during that time all eyes will be on Irma and possible impacts across the region. I will have the latest after the football game tonight. Also be on the lookout for updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

