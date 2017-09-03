Tuscaloosa PD: Man fatally shot, another man beaten in trailer park; 2 in custody

Two people are in custody after a man was fatally shot and another man was beaten in a trailer park early Sunday morning.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at Southern Oaks Trailer Park in the 2300 block of Crabtree Road.

Investigators identified the shooting victim as 38-year-old Calvin Pruitt. Jr. They did not identify the beating victim but described him as a 39-year-old black man.

Deputies received a call from a man claiming to be responsible for the shooting. They went to his residence and took 24-year-old Antwan Laderrick Adams into custody.

Investigators charged him with murder, second-degree assault and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol. He's being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

Authorities say Adams is on probation and they are working to have his probation revoked.

Deputies also arrested 21-year-old Heather Elizabeth Bostic for second-degree assault. She's being held at the county jail for $15,000.

