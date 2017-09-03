Fred: National Hurricane Center says plan for Irma

Our Sunday looking a lot like Saturday with only a few clouds and temperatures a degree or two warmer but pleasant conditions continue. Monday should remain dry as a ridge of high pressure migrates east controlling the weather through the beginning of the new work week. A fairly strong cold front approaches the Southeast and ahead of the front, expect increased rain chances beginning on Tuesday with the best chances Tuesday night and Wednesday although the latest forecast models are somewhat downplaying the coverage of rain and thunderstorms along the front. Any storms which do occur are expected to remain below severe limits.

Behind the front, cool northerly winds usher in another shot of dry air for the second half of the week and into the weekend. The next ridge of high pressure building in behind the front should bring us rain-free conditions Thursday through Sunday. Meanwhile, Irma is expected to be a major hurricane when it moves closer to the Lesser Antilles over the next few days, producing rough surf and rip currents. Irma could also cause dangerous wind, storm surge and rainfall impacts on some islands. It is still too early to determine what direct impacts Irma will have on the Bahamas and the continental United States but everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place, as we are now near the peak of Hurricane Season.

