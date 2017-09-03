Fred: Hurricane Irma heads west

The remainder of the weekend and the beginning of next week sets up to be fairly pleasant across Central Alabama as a ridge of high pressure will move over the area today and tomorrow bringing mostly clear skies and rain free conditions. A stronger cold front will push through the Southeast Tuesday through Thursday with the best chances for rain Tuesday night and much of the day Wednesday but severe weather potential is limited with any thunderstorms which do form. Behind the front, cool northerly winds move in for the second half of the week bringing some unseasonably cool temperatures and returning rain free conditions to the region.

Meanwhile, Irma is expected to be a major hurricane when it moves closer to the Lesser Antilles early next week causing dangerous wind, storm surge and rainfall impacts on some islands. It is much too early to determine what direct impacts Irma will have on the Bahamas and the continental United States. Regardless, everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place, as we are now near the peak of the season.

