Birmingham PD: 5-year-old shot on Princeton Ave.

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A 5-year-old suffered a gunshot wound Saturday on Princeton Avenue.

Birmingham police say the child was shot in the upper right arm.

The wound is not considered life-threatening.

Investigators do not have a suspect at this time

